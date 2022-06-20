NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Locals will have a chance to try the first craft beer created by an artificial intelligence platform in June.

The AI Blonde Ale will be released at a Launch Party at Nola Brewery on June 20 to coincide with CVPR, the world’s premier computer vision event.

Derek Lintern, a brewer at NOLA Brewing said he is excited to have a helping hand when it comes to crafting beer.

“It’s state-of-the-art technology with the traditional brewing methods, it’s pretty unique and it’s a recipe I would have never done normally but I really like how it tastes its very refreshing and very easy drinking I’m really happy with it,” said Lintern.

The beer was an experiment between The Australian Institute for Machine Learning (AIML) and Barossa Valley Brewing (BVB), founded by D’Silva.

D’Silva said the idea all started with a beer.

“Yeah that’s how it started, it started with a beer, I’m sure a lot of ideas for companies have started over a beer, this started over a beer and ended up creating a beer and a company which is great,” said D’Silva.

With the technology, it makes it easier for brewers to produce their products.

“About 10 million people review beers every day, there are all these sites and they put it into the world basically to show people what they think of the beer. You do exactly the same thing, there are 5 questions, you scan a QR code answer 5 questions you rate the beer and instead of it going into a website maybe somebody reads maybe not. What happens is artificial intelligence picks that up and goes directly to the producer the AI then takes all that data and manipulates a recipe and then gives it to the producer here this is what the markets thinking,” said D’Silva.

Derek Lintern said the new technology is not meant to replace brewers, but to help with the process.

The technology helps create the recipe, but the beer is still brewed manually.

The AI beer will only be available in New Orleans for a limited time.

D’Silva said he is excited to bring something new to an amazing city. “I am so excited I can’t think of a better place to launch a beer,” said D’Silva.

He added, “I am really keen for people to get down here and taste the future.”

Anyone interested in attending the launch of the new beer can visit NOLA Brewing from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, June 20.

Deep Liquid is also offering 100 customers a free AI beer with their booking with Nola Pedal Barge and Nola Bike Bar.

They are offering $100 discount tickets to any of its private tours.

That includes any of the boat tours in Bayou Bienvenue as well as our pedal bike tour in the Bywater neighborhood.

For more information call (504) 264-1056) for NolaPedalBarge and (504) 308-1041 for NolaBikeBar.