(KLFY) — A Broussard man was arrested on Monday after leading local law enforcement on a 76-mile chase in a stolen vehicle that lasted for an hour and 20 minutes.

The Duson Police Department, assisted by the police departments of Crowley, Jennings, Rayne, and Gueydan, as well as the Parish Sheriff’s Offices of Jeff Davis and Vermilion, and Louisiana State Police arrested the suspect on Monday, June 28.

Terrance Charles, 18, of Broussard was arrested on June 28 and faces charges of possession of stolen property and aggravated flight from an officer. Additional charges are pending by Broussard Police.

Charles was arrested after leading law enforcement on a 76-mile chase that lasted for an hour and 20 minutes. The pursuit traveled from Duson through Rayne, Crowley, Jennings, and Gueydan, and through four different parishes; Lafayette, Acadia, Jeff Davis, and Vermilion.

According to Duson Police Chief Kip Judice, this was the third chase involving the stolen vehicle. The first two were terminated by police administrators due to public safety concerns after the offender rammed a Broussard Police car and his driving put other drivers at risk.

Chief Judice made the following statement on why officers chose to pursue Charles on Monday, despite risks that typically arise in pursuits like this:

This pursuit occurred in the most rural of areas with minimal traffic, good weather conditions and a support staff of Police and Dispatch Personnel that reduced the risks to the general public and officers. Pursuits are inherently dangerous, but given the details associated with this specific case, the totality of circumstances, and the overall result, this pursuit was worth the risks.

Judice praised the efforts of his officers as well as the many officers who supported the pursuit and assisted in intervention tactics, including the Jennings Police who attempted Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT). Though it was unsuccessful, Judice said the maneuver had an impact on the behavior of the driver of the stolen vehicle.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was successful in deploying spike strips on LA Highway 91, south of Gueydan, and the stolen vehicle’s right rear tire was punctured, which caused the offender to drive off the roadway into a crawfish field where the vehicle became immobile, allowing officers to take the driver into custody.

Chief Judice credits the performance of his officers along with the support from the assisting agencies and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Dispatch Center for the successful conclusion and apprehension of this suspect. Dispatchers were alerting officers of upcoming curves and T intersections using GPS data, in areas where the officers were unfamiliar with, officers from Jennings PD for the PIT attempt, and the deputies from Vermillion Parish who successfully deployed spike strips. Judice says very one of these partners were instrumental in the safe and successful conclusion of this incident.