Temporary sheltering, like travel trailers, available for some families affected by Ida

In this aerial photo, the remains of damaged homes are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Grand Isle, La. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The State of Louisiana, through the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, is opening the Hurricane Ida Sheltering Program, which will provide temporary housing, like travel trailers, to those who were displaced by Hurricane Ida and have no other options.

People that live in heavily impacted parishes where other sheltering options are not available can register for the program beginning today by visiting www.IdaShelteringla.com or calling (844)268-0301.

Louisiana’s Hurricane Ida Sheltering Program was authorized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide safe non-congregate sheltering due to the unique circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This program is intended to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus among households while allowing individuals and families to live as closely as possible as they repair their damaged homes. The goal is to have the first state-owned travel trailers staged in the designated parishes within the week as teams begin assessing both group and private location sites.

Louisiana’s Hurricane Ida Sheltering Program is designed to complement, not replace, other housing options such as travel trailers, hotels, and mobile homes offered through FEMA.

“There is no doubt that there are people currently living in unsafe or unsanitary housing because of Hurricane Ida, which is not acceptable. Housing is the biggest challenge facing those affected by this devastating storm, and our state-run sheltering program is a safe, creative, temporary solution to get more people closer to their homes as they rebuild. I’m grateful to FEMA’s flexibility in working with us to purchase travel trailers as an interim solution to help survivors while other efforts, including work by FEMA, are ongoing. Last week, Congress and the White House approved billions in federal Community Development Block Grant funding for Louisiana and other states to address damage caused by recent storms. In Louisiana, we intend to direct much of our share of the funding to housing recovery for people affected by Hurricanes Laura, Delta, Zeta and Ida.” Gov. Edwards

The program offers non-congregate sheltering, which is different from traditional sheltering options to provide a living space that offers some level of privacy. Sheltering options may include hotels, base camps, crew barges, or recreational vehicles (RVs), including travel trailers that typically hitch to an existing vehicle. While this program is funded through FEMA, it is run entirely by the state.

To register for the program or find out what sheltering options are available in affected parishes visit IdaShelteringla.com or call (844) 268-0301 or for TTY services call (844) 458-1806.

Residents can check the availability of shelters in their areas by texting LAShelter to 898211 or dial 211 to locate a shelter or by visiting www.getagameplan.org. After receiving federal approval from FEMA, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness issued an emergency procurement request that resulted in the hiring of APTIM on September 24, 2021. Last week, the state issued its first purchase order for travel trailers for the program. The program is federally funded through the FEMA Public Assistance program, which means the federal government will cover 90 percent of the costs