Tennessee Guard sending hundreds of soldiers to Louisiana

Louisiana

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hundreds of Tennessee National Guard soldiers are responding to Hurricane Ida to help with relief and recovery operations in Louisiana, officials said.

Tennessee Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes said Monday that more than 320 soldiers have been activated.

Guardsmen from the 251st Military Police Company in Lexington and Savannah, 1172nd Transportation Company in Memphis and Waynesboro and the 1176th Transportation Company in Dresden, Jacksboro and Smyrna will help with security, rescue and recovery, and transport, the guard said in a news release.

Holmes said the guard is still working on relief efforts in Humphreys County, where flooding Aug. 21 killed 20 people, as well as COVID-19 support, “but we are also ready to help Louisiana without impacting our support here in Tennessee. During our mobilization in Humphreys County, I had numerous states reach out to me offering support and we, in kind, offered similar support to Louisiana.”

