NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas railway worker is in the hospital recovering from his injuries after being hit by a train in Natchitoches Parish.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday a 60-year-old male TNT Railcar Services contract worker from Silsbee, Texas was working on an engine stopped on the tracks near intersections of La. Hwy 3163 and La. Hwy 480 north of Campti.

At some point, the worker stepped off the tracks and was hit by a Kansas City Southern train traveling on the adjacent tracks.

Deputies, EMS, and first responders from International Paper-Red River Mill responded and a medical helicopter was placed on stand-by. When on scene responders found the victim alert and he was later taken to a Shreveport hospital for his injuries.