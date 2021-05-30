Texas woman dies in one-car crash near Campti; impairment suspected

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas woman died at the scene of a one-vehicle crash late Saturday night, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E, who worked the accident.

Karmelita Higgins, 41, of McKinney, Texas was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on U.S. Highway 71, north of Campti.

The initial investigation revealed Higgins was driving a 2018 Mitsubishi south on U.S. 71, when for reasons still under investigation, her vehicle veered off the highway and struck a tree.

Higgins, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the Mitsubishi and suffered fatal injuries.

Troopers suspect that impairment was a factor in the crash, and a toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.