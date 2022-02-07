GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 3, 2022, council members refused to enact the spending plan for the fiscal year which began on January 1, 2022. This failed attempt makes it four times in the last three months; however, unlike the previous attempts, the panel voted this time.

When the proposed budget was mentioned during Thursday’s meeting, Councilman Phyllis Miller moved its adoption and Councilman Toby Bryan seconded the motion and asked for a roll-call vote. Bryan and councilmembers Cathy Holmes-Giles, Denis Dupree, and Yanise Days voted no with only Miller voting yes.

On Friday, February 4, 2022, Grambling Mayor Ed Jones mentioned he suspects dissenters were advised by an attorney to bring the matter to a vote. In January, Mayor Jones filed suit against the council over its continued inaction.

A hearing is scheduled on Friday, February 11, 2022, in Third Judicial District Court on Mayor Jones’ request that the council be ordered to approve the $5 million budget. “I want to resolve it. I don’t like the drama,” Mayor Jones said.

According to records in the Lincoln Parish Clerk of Court’s office, the council still has not retained an attorney. Also, the four dissenting members have not said why they dislike Mayor Jones’ proposed budget.

With the exception of a federal grant line item, the 2022 budget is essentially the same as the 2021 budget. The council sent him a letter asking about salaries and requesting what Mayor Jones called “other administrative information.” According to Mayor Jones, his office provided the answers.