DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD)— E.W. Thomson Drug Company was established in 1873 by Mr. E.W. Thomson, a pharmacist from Alabama. Neal McEacharn and Neal McEacharn, Jr. purchased E.W. Thomson Drug from the heirs of E.W. Thomson in 1922 after the return of Neal, Jr. to Delhi from duty in World War I.

They hired Mr. S.A. Mayes, better known as Mr. Sam “Doc” Mayes, as their pharmacist and employed him for more than forty years. During that time, E.W. Thomson Drug became the highest prescription volume independent drugstore in Louisiana.

Upon graduating from “Ole Miss” Pharmacy School in 1954, Neal, Jr.’s son, Neal Doyle McEacharn, returned to Delhi and began work at E.W. Thomson Drug Company with Mr. Sam Mayes. Neal Doyle worked at the drugstore for thirty-six years, spending many long hours there until his retirement in 1990. W. Bruce McEacharn, Neal Doyle’s son, spent two years at “Ole Miss” and then transferred to Northeast Louisiana University, graduating from pharmacy school in December, 1979. Bruce began working at the store in January 1980 and had the privilege of working with his dad for ten years. Bruce bought the store from his dad in January 1990 and continues to work there today

“Four generations,” says Bruce McEachern. Ninety-nine years ago his grandfather bought the shop and it has been in the family since. McEachern says that his faith in God has kept the business going for so long. “It comes from God and belongs to God, so He’s just letting me manage this place for a little while, is what I like to say,” said McEachern. “We just credit Him for bringing people in here and good people working here.”