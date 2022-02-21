MOORINGSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas-based vodka company is fighting climate change by working with a non-profit organization dedicated to plugging up abandoned oil wells in Caddo Parish Louisiana to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka and the Well Done Foundation will plug and restore the surface of abandoned oil wells to stop emissions of harmful co2E gasses into the environment, the Texas-based distillery said. Tito’s will 100% fund the cost to plug Gish B #6 Feb. 22 at 2507 Pot Luck Rd. The distillery says it will also fully fund the creation of a full-time Project Manager role to support the Well Done Foundation’s work as part of the foundation’s Five-Bayous Project.

The Well Done Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to plugging up old oil wells that create harmful greenhouse gases.





“Tito’s and the Well Done Foundation first teamed up in January 2022 to successfully plug Fenner #2 in the Caddo Lake region, as a part of WDF’s larger Five Bayous Project, in cooperation with the State of Louisiana’s Department of Natural Resources Office of Conservation, which will ultimately plug a total of 36 orphan wells across Louisiana,” the distillery said.

The event in Mooringsport will happen from 12 to 3 p.m.