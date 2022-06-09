BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) is opening a pattern or practice civil investigation into the Louisiana State Police (LSP), marking the fifth pattern investigation under the Biden Administration.

The investigation will look into if the state police engages in racial policing practices against African Americans and people of color. DOJ says they are looking into to see if LSP has repeated use of excessive force on people who are stopped for minor traffic violations, who are not resistant, and who are handcuffed.

The goal of this investigation is to ensure that LSP policing policies are constitutional and lawful, finding ways the community can regain trust in their local law enforcement.

DOJ says Governor Edwards and Colonel Lamar Davis has committed their cooperation to this investigation.

The announcement was made by Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. for the Middle District of Louisiana, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown for the Western District of Louisiana, and U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans for the Eastern District of Louisiana.