BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The next President-Chancellor of Southern University is expected to be named today.
The Southern University Board of Supervisors is holding its February meeting Friday morning beginning at 9 a.m.
The three finalists for the position are:
- Dr. Laurence Alexander, Chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
- Dr. Walter Kimbrough, President of Dillard University
- Dr. Dennis Shields, Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin Platteville
All three finalists visited the campus in early February and met with campus leaders, students, and the community in a series of meetings.
Last July, Dr. Belton announced he would retire in the fall of 2022 after holding the role for the last seven years.