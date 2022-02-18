BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The next President-Chancellor of Southern University is expected to be named today.

The Southern University Board of Supervisors is holding its February meeting Friday morning beginning at 9 a.m.

The three finalists for the position are:

  • Dr. Laurence Alexander, Chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
  • Dr. Walter Kimbrough, President of Dillard University
  • Dr. Dennis Shields, Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin Platteville

All three finalists visited the campus in early February and met with campus leaders, students, and the community in a series of meetings.

Last July, Dr. Belton announced he would retire in the fall of 2022 after holding the role for the last seven years.