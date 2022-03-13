SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The body of a missing fisherman was recovered Saturday night in Toledo Bend Lake, and the search for a second body is underway, according to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell.

The two fishermen were reported missing around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, after going fishing Friday near Solan’s Camp on the north part of Toledo Bend Lake and not returning home.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and Sabine Parish Sheriff Deputies immediately were dispatched to begin the search and around 8 p.m. Saturday recovered the body of one of the missing fishermen.

The search has continued throughout the day Sunday, but so far, the second fisherman has not been found.