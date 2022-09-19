SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says a crash involving a log truck and a tractor killed one person Monday afternoon.

According to officials, just after 1:00 p.m. a Kubota tractor was driving north on US Hwy 171 north of Noble, La. As the tractor driver merged from the right-hand lane into the left lane and they were struck by a loaded log truck.

The driver of the tractor died at the scene. The truck driver was uninjured.

Louisiana State Police Troop E is investigating the cause of the crash.