SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The Slidell Police Department reported an incident involving a train along the Krewe of Titans parade route on Front Street on Saturday night.

According to the posted report, two children were on the tracks and were narrowly missed by an oncoming train. In an effort to avoid contact, the train applied its emergency brakes, causing some of the rail cars to detach from the locomotive.

A repair crew was dispatched make repairs.

No one was injured.

The SPD said this incident should serve as a reminder to use extreme caution along the railroad tracks, especially during parades.