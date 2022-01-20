Trespass complaint results in the arrest of Winnsboro man for drug and weapon charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police Department say that a call for trespassing led to a man’s arrest for drugs and weapons.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with 30-year-old Sheldon Augurson who was asked to leave the premises multiple times before officers’ arrival.

Once officers began searching Augurson, they discovered a glass pipe in his right front pocket. The pipe had dark residue inside of the bowl. Augurson admitted to using the pipe to smoke methamphetamine.

According to officers, they found a HiPoint .40 Smith and Wesson handgun and a hatchet inside of his backpack. Augurson then asked officers what was wrong with carrying a gun and a hatchet in his backpack.

Augurson was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Criminal Trespass, Possession of Drug Paraphernal, and Illegal Carrying of Weapons.