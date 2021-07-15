Shreveport man escapes from Monroe Correctional Center, still on the run

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)- The Monroe police have recently captured two out of the three inmates that escaped from the Swanson Correctional Center. Although two out of the three are in custody the search for Tre’veon Jackson is still ongoing.

According to police Tre’veon Jackson, Curtis Tassin, and Brandt Bennett escaped after 9 p.m. on July 13, and were seen roaming the area by citizens in the community.

Monroe police say they believe the three escaped by climbing a fence at the facility. Tassin and Bennet were found Wednesday evening in Lafourche Parish, but Tre’veon Jackson is still on the run.

Police believe that Tre’veon is no longer in the Monroe area. We will keep you updated on this story.