Two developers now vying to redevelop former Six Flags site

NEW ORLEANS — Instead of picking one of three developers for the former Six Flags site in New Orleans East, the city has narrowed the list to two.

Over the next month, S.H.I.E.L.D 1 and Bayou Phoenix will have time to give more specific details about their plans.

Drew Brees’ team S.H.I.E.L.D 1 received the highest score from the selection committee with a score of 455 out of 500. The second finalist, Bayou Phoenix scored 417 points. The firms have very different plans for what the site could look like.

S.H.I.E.L.D 1 would build an education lab focusing on science, technology, engineering and math as well as a logistics hub and urban farm.

Meanwhile, more than 300 comments came in to the public hearing and the community is overwhelmingly calling for the site to be restored as an amusement park by Bayou Phoenix.

Bayou Phoenix’s plan would not only include an amusement park, but a water park, sports complex, hotel and travel center as well.

One person wrote into the committee saying don’t let a retired sports celebrity influence your decision. That person went on and wrote, “Drew Brees has never done anything to advocate for the residents of New Orleans East.”

Overall, the city was happy with each proposal and is looking forward to the revised plan next month.

“We would like to move to the next stage and really refine some of the community input that we heard via this conversation about the desires to have some level of entertainment coupled with the economic drivers,” said Gilbert Montano, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of New Orleans.

Although there is hope, many New Orleans East residents are concerned if the wrong developer is selected, the site could continue to be an eyesore and an economic failure.

A date has not been set on when the final proposals will be made next month.