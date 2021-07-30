Two Gov. Edwards staffers test positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two staffers on Governor John Bel Edwards’ team have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by Edwards’ office early Friday afternoon.

The statement said both individuals are currently isolating at home, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health.

“The Governor’s office has a high rate of fully vaccinated staff, including these staffers who were vaccinated against COVID earlier this year,” the statement said.

“While breakthrough cases such as these do happen, they typically do not result in serious illness. The Governor’s Office practices all CDC and LDH-recommended COVID mitigation measures, including indoor masking, quarantine and isolation, and COVID testing after exposure.”

That announcement comes as Edwards prepares to hold a briefing Friday afternoon to discuss Louisiana’s response to the ongoing fourth surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The briefing is set to begin at 3 p.m. at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and it comes as the state reports another 5,313 new cases and 31 new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 541,679 and the total number of deaths to 10,999.

