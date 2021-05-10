U.S. Army holding five-week virtual hiring event in Louisiana, offering signing bonuses

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The U.S. Army is holding a five-week National Hiring Days campaign from May 10 through June 14 virtually for citizens in Louisiana, Mississippi and western Tenneessee.

To join the virtual career fair, please visit https://tinyurl.com/anhd21careerfair. For information on qualifications and incentives, visit www.goarmy.com/hiringdays.

According to Army Advertising and Public Affairs Chief Jennifer Villaume, enlistees can be eligible for up to $40,000 in signing bonuses or a student loan reimbursement up to $65,000, depending on qualifications, selected occupation, and length of the service contract.

A special $2,000 incentive is available for individuals who enlist in one of 11 priority occupations and ship to training by the end of September—these positions range from special forces and psychological operations to explosives ordnance disposal and air and missile defense. The Army also is seeking healthcare professionals to fill vital roles as doctors, nurses, nutritionists and more. These positions have a variety of associated incentives, to include signing bonuses, student loan repayment, and scholarships for medical, dental or veterinary school.

More than 150 different career options are available, ranging from traditional combat roles in infantry and armor to support positions in healthcare, intelligence and human resources. The recruiters will also discuss the benefits Soldiers receive, to include health insurance, retirement plans, training and certifications, tuition assistance for college courses, and family support programs.

“The last year has been challenging for our nation and the world,” said Maj. Gen. Kevin Vereen, commanding general for U.S. Army Recruiting Command, based at Fort Knox, Kentucky. “We want young people to know the Army offers stability, especially during an unsteady time. Stability with a consistent job, consistent paycheck, comprehensive healthcare, and a built-in support system for Soldiers and their families. We’re offering opportunities for them to join us in a meaningful career that will prepare them for success in the future.”