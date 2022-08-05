WASHINGTON (WGNO) — If you live in Louisiana, you have probably consumed fried catfish at some point in your life. On August 5, U.S Senators Bill Cassidy, Roger Wicker, and others announced that they designated the month of August as “National Catfish Month.”

The resolution recognizes the importance of U.S. catfish to the economy and is meant to praise catfish farmers and workers for their contributions to the industry. Wicker said, “Catfish represents more than 50 percent of the United States aquaculture industry, and Mississippi is leading the charge.”

Senator Cassidy showed his gratitude to the workers in the industry that make it possible to enjoy delicious catfish dinners. “A fried catfish po’ boy, dressed, with ketchup, my mouth waters to think of it,” said Cassidy.

Here is the text of the full resolution:

“Whereas the Catfish Institute recognizes August to be National Catfish Month;

Whereas the States of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas recognize August to be National Catfish Month;

Whereas the States of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Tennessee embody the Channel Catfish as their State Fish;

Whereas the farm-raised catfish industry in the United States employs nearly 10,000 people and contributes more than $4,000,000,000 to the economy of the United States;

Whereas the United States has 67,640 surface water acres used for catfish production in 2022, and catfish growers in the United States had $421,161,000 in sales during 2021;

Whereas the average catfish farmer produces 5,000 pounds of catfish per acre;

Whereas 99 percent of all United States farm-raised catfish are grown in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, and Texas;

Whereas catfish is the largest farm-raised seafood product, by weight, in the United States, representing more than 50 percent of the United States aquaculture industry;

Whereas United States farm-raised catfish are consistently high quality and, unlike ocean-caught fish, are available all year long;

Whereas United States farm-raised catfish are a sustainable and environmentally friendly seafood product;

Whereas catfish is a lean fish and an excellent source of protein; and

Whereas catfish is a versatile fish in cuisine of the United States, with a myriad of regional and national recipes to be enjoyed by all people of the United States: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the Senate—

(1) designates August 2022 as ‘‘National Catfish Month’’;

(2) recognizes the contributions of all workers, past and present, that produce, process, and provide catfish for the people of the United States; and

(3) recognizes that purchasing United States farm-raised catfish supports farmers, jobs, and the economy of the United States.“