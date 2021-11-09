United Airlines to leave Monroe Regional Airport on January 3, 2022

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — United Airlines has announced the airline will be leaving the Monroe Regional Airport after a drop in air travel. United Airlines have concluded that they needed to reduce their capacity across their network which will impact cities such as:

Kalmazoo, Michigan

Battle Creek, Michigan

College Station, Texas

Columbia, Missouri

Mosinee, Wisconsin

Evansville, Indiana

Kileen-Fort Hood, Texas

Lansing, Michigan

Pierre, South Dakota

Twin Falls, Idaho

Watertown, South Dakota

The Monroe Regional Airport Director, Charles Butcher, says that the departure of United Airlines is not based on poor performance. Butcher stated, “It boils down to pandemic-related shortages. COVID-19 has dealt the air service industry a tough blow; United Airlines lost $7 Billion dollars last year. What I want travelers to know is that MLU will continue to operate with the highest level of professionalism and care. We look forward to continued communication with United Airlines about working together in the future as the economy allows. Meantime, we anticipate Delta and American Airlines will pick up United Airlines’ traffic.”

With the departure of United Airlines, Butcher hopes that Delta and American Airlines will be able to start flying larger aircraft out of Monroe Regional Airport in the future. The last day of service for United Airlines at the Monroe Regional Airport will be Monday, January 3, 2022.