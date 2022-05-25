NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The St. Tammany parish sheriff’s office has identified the deputy shot while investigating a burglary early Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office says Deputy Kenneth Doby is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says Doby was investigating a report of a burglary around 3 a.m. in the area of Highway 1083 and Highway 21 in the town of Waldheim, north of Abita Springs.

Investigators say he spotted someone walking near that area. When he got out of his patrol car, the person shot him.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy Doby was able to help get the suspect in custody before being taken to the hospital.

Sheriff Randy Smith says the suspect is 13-years-old. Deputies say the suspect is being interviewed by detectives, and charges on both the business burglary and the shooting are pending.