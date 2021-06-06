UPDATE: Louisiana 2-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash is laid to rest; no suspect identified

UPDATE:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A toddler from St. Helena Parish who died in a hit-and-run crash on May 26 has finally been laid to rest.

As family members and friends held a service for 2-year-old Jhavia Porter on Friday, Louisiana State Police continued its search for the driver who killed her and injured three other pedestrians.

Troopers believe the vehicle that struck Jhavia and others has damage to its front end and may have a missing or damaged driver’s side mirror.

Witnesses described the vehicle as being a light-colored van or SUV, according to LSP.

Those with information on the crash can call LSP at (985) 893-6250. Witnesses can also anonymously report information online to LSP by clicking here and selecting the “suspicious activity” link.

ORIGINAL:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 2-year-old died after a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in St. Helena Parish.

Troopers discovered that, after a vehicle containing a driver and three children was involved in an accident on LA Hwy 1045 in Greensburg, all four passengers exited the vehicle and walked onto the roadway.

That’s when a vehicle, described as a van traveling eastbound, struck all four pedestrians who were in the roadway, according to Louisiana State Police.

The vehicle fled the scene after hitting the driver and three children.

The impact killed 2-year-old Jhavia Porter of Greensburg and injured the other three pedestrians.

Anyone with information on the crash or the vehicle that fled can call Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250.

LATEST POSTS