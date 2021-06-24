USPS package with 2.2 pounds of meth inside recovered in Monroe, 2 arrested

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Two people have been arrested and two pounds of drugs have been recovered amid an investigation by Louisiana State Police.

According to LSP, 39-year-old Jordache Gardner and 31-year-old Sharda Benton are charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

USPS Inspectors secured a search warrant for a parcel destined to an address on the 200 block of Peach Street in Monroe on Tuesday, June 23. According to the arrest report, the package contained 2.2 pounds of meth.

On the same day, a controlled delivery was conducted at the receiver’s address. Prior to the package being delivered, agents observed a black GMC Yukon driven by Gardner at the home.

Gardner left and drove around the neighborhood and by the residence numerous times. After the package was delivered, Gardner went back to the home. Gardner left once again, then returned back to the residence.

Shortly after, a Chevrolet Impala driven by Benton arrived at the residence. A traffic stop was then conducted by Louisiana State Patrol Troop F on both vehicles.

The duo were both detained and taken to Metro Narcotics for investigation. Benton told the investigators that she was taking the package to the Post Office and knew nothing.

However, Gardner did admit to knowing the package was coming and has picked up similar packages in the past. He also said he knew narcotics were in the package. Gardner told investigators he was to receive payment for a previous package and still has not been paid and was expecting to receive $300 for the most recent package delivered to him.

Gardner went on to tell authorities that he also sells marijuana. After agents obtained a search warrant for the duo’s home, they recovered the following: 2 firearms, a large amount of cash, and rubber totes containing marijuana residue inside. A check of the firearms revealed, one was confirmed stolen in Monroe in 2014.