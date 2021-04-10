Van riddled with dozens of bullet holes found in Mississippi River

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — A passenger van riddled with dozens of bullet holes was found floating in the Mississippi River as crews searched for Opelousas native, Kori Gauthier.









Officials with Cajun Navy wrote in a social media post that they found the bullet-riddled gray Honda Odyssey van while searching the Mississippi River Saturday looking for the missing LSU student.

“We took some pictures and sent to our point of contact with BRPD. Still had the license plate on it. We cleared it and continued down river.”

There is no belief that the van is in any way tied to Gauthier’s disappearance, officials said.