Verizon providing unlimited calling, texting until Sept. 5 due to Ida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Verizon announced on Monday that the company will provide unlimited calling, texting and data to its customers in Louisiana and Mississippi through September 5 due to Ida.

The storm made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday, August 29 in Louisiana.

Louisiana Parishes:

Ascension

Assumption

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Iberville

Jefferson

Lafourche

Livingston

Orleans

Plaquemines

Pointe Coupee

Saint Bernard

Saint Charles

Saint James

Saint Tammany

St Helena

St John the Baptist

Tangipahoa

Terrebonne

Washington

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

Mississippi Counties:

Pearl River

Pike

Verizon is also working to help those impacted by Ida. If customers would like to donate, text FOOD to 80100 to make a one-time $10 donation to the World Central Kitchen. Text GIVE to 5200 to make a one-time $10 donation to the Salvation Army National Corporation.