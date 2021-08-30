Verizon providing unlimited calling, texting until Sept. 5 due to Ida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Verizon announced on Monday that the company will provide unlimited calling, texting and data to its customers in Louisiana and Mississippi through September 5 due to Ida.
The storm made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday, August 29 in Louisiana.
Louisiana Parishes:
- Ascension
- Assumption
- East Baton Rouge
- East Feliciana
- Iberville
- Jefferson
- Lafourche
- Livingston
- Orleans
- Plaquemines
- Pointe Coupee
- Saint Bernard
- Saint Charles
- Saint James
- Saint Tammany
- St Helena
- St John the Baptist
- Tangipahoa
- Terrebonne
- Washington
- West Baton Rouge
- West Feliciana
Mississippi Counties:
- Pearl River
- Pike
Verizon is also working to help those impacted by Ida. If customers would like to donate, text FOOD to 80100 to make a one-time $10 donation to the World Central Kitchen. Text GIVE to 5200 to make a one-time $10 donation to the Salvation Army National Corporation.