Victim’s daughter: “My Dad is tough” after Louisiana gas well explosion

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) Victims of the gas well explosion in St. Mary Parish are recovering, as the investigation into what happened continues.

At least seven men were injured; one of them was seriously burned.

His daughter says she’s thankful he’s still alive.

“I woke up this morning so grateful to have a Dad,” Bridget Robichaux said.

Dicky Robichaux, 61, was one of the men injured, when a leaking abandoned natural gas well exploded on Tuesday. It happened in the Belle Isle Field when a spark ignited the well.

“Me and my brother were there at the dock to watch them unload him. We got to tell him that we love him before they flew him out,” said Robichaux.

Dicky Robichaux was flown to University Medical Center in New Orleans. He’s being treated in the burn unit for serious burns to his hands, neck, and face.

“He has fingernails, but no skin. Around his neck is burned. His face is burned bad,” said Robichaux.

Bridget says her father is a well consultant and superior well technician, with 40 years of experience. She says he was wearing a fire resistant protective suit when the blast happened. She says this is the first time he’s ever been hospitalized.

“My Dad is tough. He kept telling me. I know it looks bad, but I promise you it looks way worse than it actually is. He said that to me three or four times. He’s awesome. I’m very proud of him,” said Robichaux.

Bridget says her father is scheduled for his first surgery on Thursday. He’s a candidate for a new burn treatment, where he may not need as many skin graphs for his body to heal.