MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana man who has served 44 years of a 100-year sentence on two counts of attempted rape was expected to walk free Monday night after a judge overturned his conviction and sentence and ordered a new trial.

During the same hearing Monday, the prosecutor in the case moved to dismiss the charges, paving the way for Vincent Simmons’ release from prison.

Simmons was convicted in 1977 of raping two 14-year-old twin sisters. He has maintained his innocence since his arrest.

12th Judicial District Court Judge William Bennett ordered Simmons’s conviction vacated Monday, after the prosecution stated the victims, who are adults now, don’t want to go through another trial.

The judge said he believes there’s evidence currently available that wasn’t when Simmons was convicted.

“I want to go somewhere where it’s quiet and I can think and enjoy the moment of freedom,” Simmons said after the ruling.

“The next thing we’re working on is making sure Angola gets all the paperwork but today, the conviction was vacated, and it was dismissed,” said Simmons’s attorney, Justin Bonus.

Attorney Malcolm Larvadain of Alexandria served on the case as an in-state lawyer, since Simmons’ lawyer was out of state.

“It’s incredible. This was a case my late father started upon his passing. I inherited it,” Larvadain said.

“The joy of the Lord is on me. The joy of the Lord. I’ve been waiting for this since I was 13 years old,” said Vincent’s niece, Tequila.

The case drew some international interest as well, and on Monday, a couple from the Netherlands was in court. Mr. and Mrs. Bultman said they have been active supporters of Simmins for 23 years.

“I’m so happy for him,” said Mrs. Bultman. “We promised him years ago we would get you out and this,” Mr. Bultan added.

The prosecution has noted that the victims’ refusal for another trial is not a declaration of his innocence.