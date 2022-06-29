Minden Mayor Terry Gardner discusses his diagnoses with the citizens of Minden on his official Facebook page.

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral arrangements are set for former Minden Mayor Terry Gardner, who passed away Tuesday after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was campaigning for re-election and said he appreciated the community’s prayers as he fought the disease. Gardner was 68.

Police Chief Steve Cropper shared how much Gardner’s time in office meant to him.

“You know, when he was elected, I think it was the proudest I’ve ever seen him. He was probably the biggest fan of the city of Minden than anybody I’ve ever met in my life. He loved Minden.”

Devin Martin says he appreciated how much support Gardner gave the community.

“He was a friend to us as downtown business owners; he helped our business grow. He was always an advocate, he supported us, he did business with us, we did business with him, so it was a great relationship.”

Gardner’s wake will be Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at First Baptist in Minden. The funeral will be on Saturday at 10:00 a.m., after which he will be buried at Forest Park Cemetery West in Shreveport.