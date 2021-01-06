AG Landry, Secretary of State Ardoin announce arrest of Amite city council member accused of election fraud

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/BRPROUD) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the arrest of an Amite City Council member on election fraud charges.

Landry was joined by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin in a news conference Wednesday morning announcing the arrest Tuesday of Emanuel Zanders. The Amite District 3 councilman is charged with eight counts of voter fraud, accused of facilitating fraudulent voter registration forms using addresses in the city that turned out to be vacant lots in order to move voters into his district.

Landry said a joint investigation prompted by a call in October from the Tangipahoa Registrar of Voters Office led to the discovery of fraudulent registration forms for a total of 16 individuals.

Landry said witness statements show that “Councilman Zanders purposefully manipulated citizens into illegally changing their voter registration.”

“Election integrity is the bedrock principle to our election process,” said Landry.

“Those who violate our state’s election laws will be prosecuted,” added Ardoin.

The investigation into this case remains ongoing.