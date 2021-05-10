WATCH: Coast Guard medevacs 17-year-old boater in Barataria Bay

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – The U.S. Coast Guard air lifted a boater this past weekend near Barataria Bay, La.

A 17-year-old male was transported to Plaquemines Medical Center reportedly with light injuries to his arm and knee.

The Coast Guard received a report around 7 a.m. that an 18-foot recreational vessel with two people on board had struck a piling near Barataria Bay and ejected the 17-year-old passenger from the boat.

A Coast Guard Air Station in New Orleans responded with a MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew and deployed a rescue swimmer once on scene.

The aircrew hoisted the ejected passenger and transported him to Plaquemines Medical Center.

The vessel and its operator were towed to a marina by local authorities.

The operator reportedly suffered a minor back injury.

