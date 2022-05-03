BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Committee on Education is gathering at 9 a.m. in Committee Room 1.

One bill that is on the agenda is HB837.

HB837 was authored by Representative Dodie Horton and if passed it would prohibit classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels.”

The bill, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, would also “prohibit teachers and others from discussing their sexual orientation or gender identity with students.”

HB837 was introduced into the state legislature on Thursday, March 17.

