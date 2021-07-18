WATCH: Funeral procession for former Governor Edwin Edwards to the Old State Capitol

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Former Governor Edwin Edwards’ body will be carried on an open, horse-drawn funeral carriage from the State Capitol to the Louisiana Old State Capitol beginning at noon.
Edwards died Monday in his home in Gonzales, according to a family representative. He was 93-years-old. He is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Edwards was Louisiana’s only governor to serve four terms, having been elected to two consecutive terms in the 1970s, another term in 1983 and another in 1991.
Remembering Edwin Edwards, a one-hour LPB special featuring the former Louisiana governor, will air on Monday, July 19 at 7 p.m. The special will be hosted by André Moreau and gives viewers a unique in-depth look at Edwards’ life and career.
The special will have an encore viewing on Sunday, July 25 at 3 p.m.
A selection of archived material on Edwin Edwards is available at www.ladigitalmedia.org.