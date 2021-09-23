WATCH: Gov. Edwards giving update on federal disaster relief assistance for hurricane victims

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a press conference regarding updates to coronavirus in the state, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is in Washington D.C. seeking federal relief assistance.

On Thursday morning, Gov. Edwards is going to provide details about “his meetings this week with the Louisiana Congressional Delegation, other members of Congress and the White House about the urgent need for federal disaster relief assistance for Louisianans affected by Hurricanes Laura, Delta, Zeta and Ida.”

