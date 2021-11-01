WATCH: Gov. Edwards taking part in Environmental Defense Fund discussion

GLASGOW, Scotland (BRPROUD) – As we begin a new month, Governor John Bel Edwards is in Scotland.
According to the governor’s office, “Gov. Edwards will participate in a discussion with the Environmental Defense Fund about resilience, energy transitions and methane at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties.”
The discussion is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.
You can watch the discussion here.
