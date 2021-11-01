WATCH: Gov. Edwards taking part in Environmental Defense Fund discussion

Masses of people queue as they arrive for the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland’s biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Frank Jordans)

GLASGOW, Scotland (BRPROUD) – As we begin a new month, Governor John Bel Edwards is in Scotland.

According to the governor’s office, “Gov. Edwards will participate in a discussion with the Environmental Defense Fund about resilience, energy transitions and methane at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties.”

The discussion is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

You can watch the discussion here.