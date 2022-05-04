BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Hurricane season does not officially start until Wednesday, June 1.

That is not stopping Gov. Edwards from getting ready ahead of time.

Gov. Edwards along with members of his cabinet are holding a news conference about hurricane preparedness at 11 a.m.

According to the governor’s office, “The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is hosting a rehearsal of a concept drill as part of Hurricane Preparedness Week, which runs from May 1 to May 7.”

The news conference is happening at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Emergency Operations Center and we will provide a livestream in the video player above.