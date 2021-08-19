WATCH: Gov. John Bel Edwards tours UL campus to discuss Shot at $100

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Governor John Bel Edwards toured UL Lafayette’s campus vaccination site and discussed the university’s vaccination rates and ways to maintain progress.

One way to do that is through the governor’s new incentive “A Shot for 100”. The program offers cash to college students to prevent COVID-19 cases from climbing.

The state will award $100 Visa cards to the first 75,000 college students to get vaccinated at a higher education institution.

“They can go buy some books with that, but much more importantly, they will have peace of mind that they are doing what they can for themselves and their classmates,” said Governor Edwards

The incentive challenges universities and private institutions across Louisiana to vaccinate 75,000 students.

So far, 30 institutions are participating. Non-participating institutions have already mandated vaccinations.

Governor Edwards made a commitment that “if we can get 75,000 students vaccinated, I will reload that account. I don’t want to lose momentum at all.”

UL Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis says he’s vaccinated. He’s using his influence to encourage others to do the same.

Lewis said, “Most people are scared to take it so it kind of gives those people confidence. He did it. Why can’t I?”

Governor Edwards says he is confident that the university will continue to meet its goal of getting as many students vaccinated as possible.

Edwards said the new incentive is based on the fact that 18-to-29-year-olds are one of the two least vaccinated age groups in Louisiana. At the same time, that age group is are reporting the most cases statewide.