WATCH LIVE: Edwards to discuss Delta variant, announce 1st Shot at a Million winner

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has scheduled an 11 a.m. press conference today to discuss the COVID-19 Delta variant and to also announce the first winner in the state’s Shot at a Million vaccination lottery.

Edwards said there will be 14 drawings between July 14 and August 4. Prizes will include:

One $1 million grand prize for an adult age 18 and up.

Four $100,000 cash prizes for adults 18 and up.

Nine $100,000 scholarships for students ages 12-17.

To participate, Edwards said Louisiana residents must be able to prove they have taken at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose and they must register at https://shotatamillion.com/. They may also register by phone at 1-877-356-1511. A person only needs to sign up once to be entered into all five weeks of drawings, which will be handled by the Louisiana Lottery Corporation and paid with federal coronavirus relief aid.