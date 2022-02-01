BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In a presser on Tuesday afternoon, Governor John Bel Edwards has adamantly denied interfering in the Ronald Greene investigation.

Gov. Edwards reiterates that what happened to Ronald Greene was “horrific,” saying no mother should have to go through what Greene’s mother did.

“We have to acknowledge racism when we see it,” said Edwards.

Edwards claims he never did anything to impede an investigation or prevent justice from being served. He said the text was one of many notifications received from state police. He trusted that the state police would handle the situation and does not believe, as governor, in directing police investigations.

The governor said he never publicly or privately said that Greene died in a car accident.