Sunshine will combine with a southwesterly wind to warm temperatures into the 90s for the next several days. Our next chance of rain returns Sunday night into early Monday as possible strong storms move into the area. Cooler air returns by the end of next week.

Wednesday was another partly cloudy and rather warm day around the ArkLaTex. We got off to a somewhat cool start with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Afternoon temperatures have climbed into the mid to upper 80s. Look for even warmer temperatures Thursday. We will likely begin the day with lows close to normal in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Daytime highs will likely soar into the mid to upper 80s over the northern part of the ArkLaTex to the upper 80s to lower 90s over the south. The warming trend will likely continue into the weekend with most of the area heating up into the lower 90s by the weekend. It is rather unusual to be this hot at this time of year. Normal highs are in the lower 80s. The record high Saturday in Shreveport is 93 degrees.