WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to give latest details about Hurricane Ida recovery

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It has been nine days since Hurricane Ida entered Louisiana and left damage in its wake.

On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Edwards will provide the latest information about “the state’s response to Hurricane Ida.” The news conference is taking place at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy.

Edwards has visited 13 parishes affected by Hurricane Ida to assess storm damage.

State offices will be closed on Wednesday in the following parishes: Assumption, East Feliciana, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Terrebonne.

Individuals seeking Hurricane Ida Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) can apply by visiting www.laworks.net.

Operation Blue Roof is eligible to residents in the following parishes: Ascension, Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Terrebonne.

Click here to apply or call 888-766-3258.

Edwards said teams will start installing blue roof tarps on Wednesday.

FEMA Regional Director Tony Robinson said 25,0000 individuals are being housed in hotels. For more information about FEMA assistance and other storm-related resources, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/hurricane-ida.

The Louisiana National Guard has approximately 8,891 members from Louisiana and out-of-state on the ground in the aftermath of Ida.

Courtesy Louisiana National Guard

Over 3,000 individuals are in shelters after Ida, according to the Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS) Secretary Marketa Walters. DCFS has additional information on sheltering by texting LASHELTER to 898-211 or calling 211.

If you’re looking for a family member in a shelter, visit www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/form/dcfs-connect.

Replacement SNAP Benefits are available to residents in 18 parishes. To learn more or fill out an application, click here.

The Louisiana Department of Health announced that seven nursing homes have had their licenses revoked and an investigation is underway. Nursing homes involved include:

River Palms Nursing and Rehab, Orleans Parish

South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab, Lafourche Parish

Maison Orleans Healthcare Center, Orleans Parish

Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home, Jefferson Parish

West Jefferson Health Care Center, Jefferson Parish

Maison De Ville Nursing Home, Terrebonne Parish

Maison Deville Nursing Home of Harvey, Jefferson Parish

The latest COVID-19 data from the department of health include:

5,532 new cases bringing the total to 702,432 cases

72 new deaths, bringing the total for the state to 12,779 deaths

2,003 patients are currently in the hospital fighting COVID-19

398 COVID patients are on ventilators

90% of the cases from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18 are from not fully vaccinated individuals

81% of deaths from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18 are from not fully vaccinated individuals

90% of current COVID hospitalizations are from not fully vaccinated individuals.

“Everything that is happening in the state of Louisiana is happening during a pandemic,” said Edwards.

The governor said the next press conference is planned for Thursday.