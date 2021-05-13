WATCH LIVE: Louisiana governor testifying before U.S. Senate on offshore oil and gas this morning

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will be testifying before a U.S. Senate committee about the adverse impact that a protracted moratorium on mineral leases in the Gulf of Mexico will have on Louisiana’s economy.

Edwards’ testimony will start around 9 a.m. and can be watched live in the video player above.

“An abrupt and prolonged major reduction to federal offshore oil and gas exploration and production would devastate Louisiana’s economy, but our state absolutely cannot turn a blind eye to the ways that climate change and sea-level rise threaten Louisiana,” Edwards said on Tuesday.

“This is why we are taking a balanced approach to climate change and energy production, looking for ways to reduce our state’s emissions and continue to restore our wetlands and coast while also maintaining energy production,” Edwards said, adding that he’s looking forward to speaking to the committee.

“I look forward to speaking to the committee about the impact abrupt shifts in federal offshore oil and gas policy have on Louisiana, how our state and other gulf states deserve more federal impact assistance for offshore oil and gas production, and also why Louisiana must achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”