Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Watch Live: President Biden arrives in Louisiana to tour hardest-hit areas

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — On Friday morning, President Biden made his way to Louisiana to tour some of the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ida.

The President was set to arrive in New Orleans at noon, and from there, travel to Reserve.

After Reserve, the President traveled to LaPlace, in St. John the Baptist Parish. LaPlace is one of several locations still dealing with standing water, five days after Hurricane Ida’s landfall.

The President’s next heads to the Louisiana Coast, where he views the damage in Laffite, Grand Isle, Port Fourchon, and Lafourche Parish.

At 4:00 p.m. President Biden makes his last appearance in Galliano, where he is scheduled to meet with local community leaders.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss