Watch: Social Justice Activists demand arrest of those responsible for the killing of Ronald Greene

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — The leaders of the National Urban League, Urban League of Louisiana and other civil rights and social justice organizations gathered to demand the immediate termination and arrest of all state troopers involved in the 2019 fatal assault of Ronald Greene and its criminal coverup.

Ronald Greene smiles in an undated photo provided by his family. (Courtesy of the Greene family via AP)

Now brought to light, an attempted cover-up in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene.

The ranking Louisiana State Police officer at the scene falsely told internal investigators that Greene was still a threat to flee after he was shackled, and he denied the existence of his own body camera video for nearly two years until it emerged just last month.

New state police documents obtained by The Associated Press show numerous inconsistencies between Lt. John Clary’s statements to detectives and the body camera footage he denied having.

They add to growing evidence of obfuscation in Greene’s death, which the white troopers initially blamed on a car crash at the end of a high-speed chase and is now the subject of a federal civil rights investigation.

The highly secretive case has drawn national attention since last week, when the AP began publishing graphic body camera videos that showed troopers repeatedly jolting Greene with stun guns, putting him in a chokehold, punching him and dragging him by his ankle shackles.

And like George Floyd’s death a year ago, it once again highlighted the importance of video as key evidence in police misconduct cases.