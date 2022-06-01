BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Legislature is meeting Wednesday, June 1 regarding House Bill 37, which aims to change current state laws pertaining to the concealed carrying of firearms.

HB37 would allow people over the age of 21 to carry a concealed handgun without a permit.

But in view of recent events, some are nervous about the bill.

Certain law enforcement agencies have been outspoken in their disapproval of HB37, saying it could create a more dangerous environment for officers.

Others point to last week’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school as an example of the danger in allowing certain individuals to carry concealed firearms.

On the other side of the issue are the bill’s advocates who say that the current cost of the permit poses an unnecessary challenge to low income individuals who’d like to carry a concealed firearm.

Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs kicking off now. Rep McCormick’s bill that would do away with permits for conceal carrying is to be heard. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/BnD7WSiE7Z — Shannon Heckt (@ShannonHeckt) June 1, 2022

Sen Lambert brings an amendment now to address school safety. It would create school protection officers that will be voluntary. — Shannon Heckt (@ShannonHeckt) June 1, 2022

A similar bill that passed in 2021 was vetoed by Governor John Bel Edwards and during Wednesday’s session, McCormick referred to the veto, saying that without a mandated permit it would be easier for the bill to become law.

Senator Lambert’s amendment regarding school protection officers was adapted in a vote of 8-2.

The Liaison for ‘Faith in Action’ spoke against HB37, and addressed the committee with the following words, “We don’t want to encourage anything that might do away with that (training to carry a concealed weapon)… right now we have to decide if human life is more important than guns. So, we’re asking you to vote ‘no’ on HB37.”

As of 7:15 p.m., the Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee continues to listen to testimonies and remains poised to make a decision on whether or not HB37 would remove the requirement for training in order to carry a concealed firearm.

As the committee considers the bill, their focus appears to be on the revenue aspect of the permits.

Should the bill pass, it will be put to a vote before the full senate.

But time is a factor, as the legislative session is swiftly headed towards its scheduled close, which falls on Monday, June 6 at 6 p.m.

Watch the live stream on this webpage to view Wednesday’s legislative session.