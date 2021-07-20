WATCH: Louisiana transgender, gender non-conforming activists protest against Senate Bill 156

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana transgender and gender non-conforming rights activists are rallying against Senate Bill 156.

The activists were escorted out of the chamber as La. House Speaker Clay Schexnayder was speaking at the podium.

Real Name Campaign NOLA made their voices heard from the balcony.

The political organization was there “to demand lawmakers defend the governor’s veto of Senate Bill 156.”

According to the Louisiana Legislature, Senator Beth Mizell’s bill “provides for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act relative to a school’s ability to offer opportunities to each student to participate in team sporting events on an equal basis.”

Governor Edwards vetoed Senate Bill 156.