WATCH: NWS confirms tornado touched down in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials from the National Weather Service and the City of New Orleans are briefing the media on damage caused by severe weather and a reported Tornado early Wednesday morning.

An EF-0 tornado with maximum winds of 85 mph touched down around 2:05 a.m. between Claiborne and Carrolton avenues in the Uptown area and tracked east toward near the Amtrak terminal.

According to NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist Lauren Nash, the tornado crossed the Mississippi River into Algiers before lifting near the Naval Support Center around 2:12 a.m.

This is the 10th tornado to touch down in New Orleans since 2000 and the first since one struck the Vieux Carré in July 10, 2019.

The City’s Deputy CAO of Infrastructure Ramsey Green said Entergy reported more than 10,000 customers lost power and at the time of the briefing 1969 still out with power with the bulk of those residing in xRiver Bend, Carrollton and Algiers Point.