Tracking the Tropics banner
Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

WATCH: See incredible before and after footage from St. Bernard Parish’s storm surge flooding

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

https://twitter.com/StBGov

DELACROIX, La. (KLFY) — What a difference an hour makes.

Video taken at Fire Station 12 in Delacroix shows the effects of Hurricane Ida over just a one-hour period. Watch the time code in the corner of the video below. The floodwaters — or more specifically, the storm surge — came raging in during a very short period. The video switches back and forth from around 10:45 a.m. to shortly before noon when the storm made its first landfall.

Delacroix is located southeast of New Orleans and was directly in the path of some of the worst parts of Hurricane Ida.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss