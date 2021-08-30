Tracking the Tropics banner
WATCH: Senator Cassidy tours damage from Hurricane Ida

Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Senator Bill Cassidy toured the damage in Louisiana after the impact of Hurricane Ida.

“South Louisiana has been hit and hit hard,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Anybody that saw what we saw would be personally moved by it. There are homes you look down on and the homes are destroyed. You realize for that family, their life has to start over. I will commit, and I’m sure our federal partners will as well, to do whatever possible to bring the resources necessary so that family, that community can restart.”  

Cassidy and U.S. Congressman Garret Graves flew over to assess the damage in the southeastern portion of the state with the U.S. Coast Guard.

