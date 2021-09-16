LSU President briefs President Biden on success of university’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies

WASHINGTON (WGNO)— On Wednesday afternoon, LSU President William F. Tate IV held a virtual press conference about vaccinations from the White House campus.

Earlier LSU President William F. Tate IV was invited to the White House to brief President Joe Biden and his COVID Response Team on the success of LSU’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

In the press conference, Tate discussed the success the University has had with the majority of the population being compliant.

“It is an honor to present our successful COVID mitigation strategies to President Biden and the COVID Response Team, and we are proud that our multi-tiered approach to protecting our students, faculty, and staff has been recognized at such an incredibly high level,” Tate said.

“Our strategies have worked, with more than 82 percent of our student body currently vaccinated, a monthly testing protocol that monitors the presence of the virus on our campus, wastewater testing that allows us to intervene before an outbreak occurs, and a vaccine/testing mandate at Tiger Stadium to keep our fans safe, too. We are grateful for the privilege of celebrating how far we have come and sharing the game plan with others who might be able to benefit from the knowledge.”

For more information on LSU’s COVID protocols, visit https://lsu.edu/roadmap.